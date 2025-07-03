Dolphins can finally dump draft bust before camp if rising star keeps shining

With training camp weeks away, the end of the offseason will quietly come. The question is who will emerge on the other side of camp and land on the 53-man roster.

Erik Ezukanma should have been a contributor by now. Injuries have played a role in his inability to get on the field, but entering his fourth season, we should have seen something more than just a camp standout.

With Tahj Washington healthy and ready to go, and Malik Washington showing he can be an every-game part of the offense, Miami has enough talent to move forward.

Malik Washington is the name to watch. He turned heads last summer and made the most of his rare opportunities in the regular season. Washington missed time early in the year due to injury, but in the final four games, he caught 16 of 20 passes for 169 yards.

Dolphins can move on from Erik Ezukanma to allow others more time to shine

Drafted in 2022, Ezukanma has a total of four targets, one reception, and three yards. The former fourth-round selection has more rushing attempts and yards than he does receiving, with five attempts for 22 yards. The Dolphins keep hoping he can become their version of Deebo Samuel, but it isn't working.

The Dolphins have 12 wide receivers on the roster entering the start of camp, but they may not all make it that far. Names like Andrew Armstrong, AJ Henning, Monaray Baldwin, and Tarik Black will be forgotten and gone before they get an opportunity. They need reps to prove themselves.

Wide receiver may be the unit that gets picked off a bit before camp as the team fills out its final 90-player roster. Unfortunately, Ezukanma might be an option, and if he is, it opens an opportunity to land with another team and compete as well.

Especially with Washington's rise, Ezukanma's time with the Dolphins may be coming to an end.

