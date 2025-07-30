Dolphins finally get some positive injury news (but it still isn't good)

The Miami Dolphins have to start getting some good news from the secondary after they have been absolutely gutted this offseason, especially at cornerback. On Wednesday, it was announced that Kader Kohou's knee injury will send him to injured reserve, and he will miss the entire season.

The Dolphins held their first full-contact practice of camp on Tuesday, and they ended up losing another member of the secondary. Free agent addition, Ashtyn Davis, went down during drills and limped off the field.

Davis was consoled by his coaches and team mates, then later return on crutches in a walking boot. All indications appeared to point to an Achilles' injury, but the Dolphins got good news after the medical reports.

The extent of the injury isn't quite known yet, and McDaniel said that it will be a couple of more days or so before they have an idea of how long the safety will miss. However, McDaniel made it clear Davis' injury "wasn't the thing that keeps you out the whole season."

Dolphins avoid catastrophe with Ashtyn Davis injury

McD says Kohou out for season…but first he gives Ashtyn Davis update pic.twitter.com/uABqWnyqcA — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) July 30, 2025

With all the injuries to the secondary, there is at least a little good news.

Miami needs Davis to be ready for the season, and while that may still be in doubt, the long-term future appears to be better. Davis and Ifeatu Melifonwu were both signed during free agency to replace Jevon Holland. They added Minkah Fitzpatrick to the roster in the trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers.

While Melifonwu was supposed to bring more experience to the unit, he has yet to take a practice snap in training camp. He has been dealing with a minor injury that put him on the non-football injury list to start camp. The Dolphins are working him back slowly, but he is expected to be ready before the season begins.

The Davis news is great for Miami, but it came on a day when the team announced Kader Kohou is out for the year. It's good news in the grand scheme of things, but it feels hollow in light of the update on Kohou.