Dolphins finally replace Andrew Van Ginkel in 2025 NFL mock draft
By Brian Miller
Fans hoping for a top-five draft pick in 2025 are realizing this year's Miami Dolphins are not going to allow that to happen. In fact, they won't land in the top 10 when the season is finally over.
The Dolphins are going to select in the mid-teens. They are too good to lose to the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Cleveland Browns, but not good enough to beat all three of the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, and Houston Texans. If they win out, they will hit 11 wins but could still miss the playoffs.
Miami will not be in a position to draft a quarterback in Round 1 and probably shouldn't, despite it making sense for the franchise to have a viable option to develop behind Tua Tagovailoa. There is a better chance the Dolphins will address the position in free agency, leaving the draft open to filling needs.
Dolphins land future All-Pro and next starting linebacker in NFL mock draft
Round 1 (12): Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Starks is a player the Dolphins need. He will make Miami forget about losing Jevon Holland (if he departs in free agency) and could become one of the best safeties in the NFL. Starks can play both safety positions and cornerback, giving the Dolphins and Anthony Weaver options in the secondary.
The biggest question is how far Starks falls. Right now, many believe he will be drafted in the 10-15 range, and that might be where Miami ends up if it loses a few games. Starks won't be available to the Dolphins if they pick in the 20s.
Of all the players in this year's draft, right now, Starks is one of those handful of players that are close to being "can't miss."
Round 2 (46): Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Dolphins need linebacker help, and Stutsman is another Andrew Van Ginkel type with more potential and ceiling. Where AVG made his name by playing far better than his draft spot, Stutsman is another workhorse linebacker who will do the same.
Stutsman has 40 solo tackles so far at Oklahoma and 96 total. He has great range and vision and can react well off the snap. He is coachable and will get better at the next level.
Round 3 (98): Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
The Dolphins need some help at wide receiver, but they don't need another speed guy. Higgins isn't slow, but he isn't going to burn the field up like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. At 6-foot-4, Higgins has the height the Dolphins need. He runs good routes and uses his body well to shield defenders.
Miami needs a big prototype WR, and Higgins fits that role. Odell Beckham likely won't be back, and while the Dolphins like what they are getting out of Malik Washington, Higgins brings another option to Mike McDaniel's playbook. He can play outside and in the slot, giving the team more options.
Round 3 (99): Parker Brailsford, G/C, Alabama
Brailsford will provide competition for the Dolphins' interior line. He comes from a well-coached school and should be able to make the jump to the NFL without much problem. He needs work, but Butch Barry will be able to bring out his talent at the NFL level.
Miami has to address guard at some point in the draft, whether Chris Grier likes it or not, but he has to avoid trading up for one. Brailsford should be a suitable option and potential contributor at the end of the third round.