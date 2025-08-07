Dolphins' first depth chart buries 2 recent draft picks in early wake-up call

The Miami Dolphins left for Chicago on Thursday and released their first depth chart of the season. It may not be a 100% accurate assessment of where players stand, but it gives a clue as to what players need to step up.

Given the injuries on the roster, it is unlikely a player loses his job after week one of the preseason, but there could be mild shakeups toward the bottom of the roster. Most NFL teams enter camp having a good idea of what the roster will look like from top to bottom, but it's the lower ten players that will be decided by competition from the top 10 players who are released.

Looking at the first "unofficial, official" depth chart, there are a couple of players that could be on the roster bubble already, some of them veterans.

Dolphins' first depth chart doesn't bode well for two linebackers

Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode could be looking at an uphill battle for a roster spot. They have been quiet so far in camp, and rarely are their names mentioned by local media or fans in attendance. Both appear on this depth chart two spots behind the starters.

Miami has a good linebacker group, especially inside, where Tyrell Dodson and Jordyn Brooks are holding firm to their starting jobs. Willie Gay is making a case to unseat Dodson, as well as earning a contract extension if he can replicate his camp success during the season. The Dolphins also have K.J. Britt, another free agent addition listed above the two draft picks.

Goode is an outside linebacker and is listed behind Jaelan Phillips and Quinton Bell, but he is also competing for a spot with Mohamed Kamara, who is the second-string OLB on the other side.

