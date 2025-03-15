Dolphins free agents who are still without a new home after first wave

It has been five days since NFL teams began negotiating with free agents, and the Miami Dolphins have made a few moves that will help the roster, but there are still in-house free agents who have not found the market enticing.

When free agency began last Monday, Jevon Holland wasn't the first member of the 2024 roster to become a former player. Braxton Berrios signed with the Houston Texans moments after the league opened the window.

Holland got his chance on Tuesday morning, but since then, only a few players found another home, with Da'Shawn Hand being the most notable. Unfortunately, the Dolphins must have felt bad for Liam Eichenberg; he has a home with Miami again.

As things stand, six Dolphins free agents have new homes, but several still await new contracts in Miami or elsewhere.

Dolphins' impending free agents are a microcosm of their overall roster issues

Seventeen Dolphins free agents remain available:

Tyus Bowser, LB

Cameron Brown, LB

Calais Campbell, DE

River Cracraft, WR

Grant DuBose, WR

Kendall Fuller, CB

Tyler Huntley, QB

Benito Jones, DT

Kendall Lamm, T

Jake McQuaide, LS

Siran Neal, S

Emmanuel Ogbah, DE

Jordan Poyer, S

Duke Riley, LB

Anthony Schwartz, WR

Jeff Wilson, RB

Isaiah Wynn, T

Of those 17, Emmanuel Ogbah, Kendall Lamm, Benito Jones, and Calais Campbell should be targeted by the Dolphins. The rest of them, not so much.

It isn't a good thing when your roster is made up of players other teams don't want. NFL teams can't fill a roster with great and exceptional players, but they also have to remember the Dolphins didn't make any big moves to retain players from their roster, either. There was no "Dolphins keep player XYZ off the market with a new extension." Instead, we got Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb to bail the Dolphins out of salary cap purgatory.

The Dolphins have signed Eichenberg, Tyrel Dodson, Matt Dickerson, Elijah Campbell, Jackson Carman, Dee Eskridge, Quinton Bell, Kion Smith, and Cameron Goode. They are still waiting on Kader Kohou, who was tendered.

