Dolphins getting key player back just in time to face Aaron Rodgers' Jets
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face an Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets team for the first time on Sunday when they host New York at Hard Rock Stadium.
They will need to be at their best when they face Rodgers, who can still pull out a good game despite an atrocious season so far. Rodgers' future in New York will likely come to an end when the Jets' season is over. This week, they are trying to desperately hold on to the possibility that things can turn around.
With Rodgers now throwing balls to Davante Adams, their offense has been a little more productive. With Jalen Ramsey holding one side down, the other side could have been a problem, but the Dolphins are getting good news ahead of Sunday's game.
Mike McDaniel told the media this week that he expects Kendall Fuller to be on the field against the Jets. Fuller has missed the last three games due to a concussion. He is expected to officially clear the protocol this week.
Getting Kendall Fuller back will help the Dolphins stay in the playoff race
Miami is holding out hope that they can somehow slide into the playoffs, but a loss on Sunday would pretty much end that hope. Getting Fuller back is a big deal. The Dolphins have been without Kader Kohou and put Cam Smith on injured reserve this week. That doesn't leave the Dolphins with a healthy secondary, making Fuller's return that much more important.
Fuller is having a good season for the Dolphins. His statistical numbers are what many thought they would be. He isn't a ball-hawking type corner, but his coverage skills are good. According to Pro Football Reference, he has only been targeted 26 times in eight games, allowing just one touchdown.
It will be interesting to see if Fuller lines up across from Adams or Garrett Wilson on Sunday, but given the Jets' situation, Fuller will see more targets his way this week.