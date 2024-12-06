Final Dolphins injury report for Week 14 provides good news for Jets clash
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets on Sunday, and it will have about as much excitement as watching paint dry.
This was supposed to be a big game that, surprisingly, wasn't featured in primetime. Had it been, it may have been flexed, or at least fans would have begged for it to be. Both teams have been monumentally disappointing this year, and while the Dolphins can't officially be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, the Jets will be if they lose.
This week, the Dolphins are getting healthy, while the Jets are not. It could make for an interesting game against a division rival who may be without two of their best players.
The Dolphins' only player that hasn't at least been limited in practice this week is Terron Armstead, but he likely isn't in danger of missing the game. Despite a knee injury, Armstead typically doesn't practice much ahead of the games.
Miami has listed seven players as questionable. Here's the final injury report for Week 14:
Player
Position
Injury
Status
Terron Armstead
T
Knee
Questionable
Calais Campbell
DT
Rest
-
Tyreek Hill
WR
Wrist/Rest
-
Kendall Lamm
T
Back/Elbow
-
Anthony Walker
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
Bradley Chubb
LB
Knee
Questionable
Kendall Fuller
CB
Concussion
-
Cameron Goode
LB
Knee
Questionable
Benito Jones
DT
Shoulder/Back
-
Kader Kohou
CB
Back
Questionable
Raheem Mostert
RB
Hip
Questionable
Jordan Poyer
S
Rest/Finger
-
Isaiah Wynn
OL
Quad/Knee
-
Blake Ferguson
LS
Non-Football Illness
Questionable
Alec Ingold
FB
Calf
-
Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode are both back from their injury stints, but it is unclear if the Dolphins will bring either of them back for this game or wait another week. Miami placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve this week.
Jets likely without two key starters vs. Dolphins in Week 14
The Dolphins are getting healthier, but the same can't be said for the Jets.
New York could be without starting cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall—they are both doubtful on the final injury report. They could also be without four offensive linemen while linebacker C.J. Mosley is out.
Gardner is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he, too, has not practiced, putting his status in doubt as well. The Jets could be without several starters against the Dolphins.