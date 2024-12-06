Phin Phanatic
FanSided

Final Dolphins injury report for Week 14 provides good news for Jets clash

The Dolphins are getting healthier.

By Brian Miller

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets on Sunday, and it will have about as much excitement as watching paint dry.

This was supposed to be a big game that, surprisingly, wasn't featured in primetime. Had it been, it may have been flexed, or at least fans would have begged for it to be. Both teams have been monumentally disappointing this year, and while the Dolphins can't officially be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, the Jets will be if they lose.

This week, the Dolphins are getting healthy, while the Jets are not. It could make for an interesting game against a division rival who may be without two of their best players.

The Dolphins' only player that hasn't at least been limited in practice this week is Terron Armstead, but he likely isn't in danger of missing the game. Despite a knee injury, Armstead typically doesn't practice much ahead of the games.

Miami has listed seven players as questionable. Here's the final injury report for Week 14:

Player

Position

Injury

Status

Terron Armstead

T

Knee

Questionable

Calais Campbell

DT

Rest

-

Tyreek Hill

WR

Wrist/Rest

-

Kendall Lamm

T

Back/Elbow

-

Anthony Walker

LB

Hamstring

Questionable

Bradley Chubb

LB

Knee

Questionable

Kendall Fuller

CB

Concussion

-

Cameron Goode

LB

Knee

Questionable

Benito Jones

DT

Shoulder/Back

-

Kader Kohou

CB

Back

Questionable

Raheem Mostert

RB

Hip

Questionable

Jordan Poyer

S

Rest/Finger

-

Isaiah Wynn

OL

Quad/Knee

-

Blake Ferguson

LS

Non-Football Illness

Questionable

Alec Ingold

FB

Calf

-

Bradley Chubb and Cameron Goode are both back from their injury stints, but it is unclear if the Dolphins will bring either of them back for this game or wait another week. Miami placed cornerback Cam Smith on injured reserve this week.

Jets likely without two key starters vs. Dolphins in Week 14

The Dolphins are getting healthier, but the same can't be said for the Jets.

New York could be without starting cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall—they are both doubtful on the final injury report. They could also be without four offensive linemen while linebacker C.J. Mosley is out.

Gardner is dealing with a hamstring injury, and he, too, has not practiced, putting his status in doubt as well. The Jets could be without several starters against the Dolphins.

More Dolphins News and Analysis

feed

Home/Dolphins News