First Dolphins injury report for Week 14 sheds light on two starters
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for their first game of the 2024 season against the New York Jets, and while the game doesn't have all the drama it typically does, there is always enough.
This week, the playoffs are on the line for both teams, sort of. If the Jets lose, they are officially out of the playoffs. If the Dolphins lose both teams are still technically alive but still on a ventilator.
This game could be the final nail in the Aaron Rodgers experiment in New York or it could just as easily be the final straw in Stephen Ross' brain that leads him to clean house. Needless to say, the Dolphins need to be healthy.
This week, Miami isn't nearly as bad as it has been on the injury report. They put corner Cam Smith on injured reserve and brought back Jason Maitre, which should be, at worst, an even exchange, but they also are not dealing with a lot of injuries.
Kendall Fuller is expected to play this week after missing the last three games with a concussion. He was limited in practice but that is normal considering he is working back onto the field.
The Dolphins also are getting Bradley Chubb back in time for the Jets, or at least he has returned to practice. He and Cameron Goode had their 21-day window opened on Wednesday, and both are limited in practice.
First Miami Dolphins injury report for Week 14 isn't good news for Kader Kohou or Kendall Lamm
Kader Kohou is still a question mark, and it is unlikely he will play this week. He missed last week and is still limited in practice. He is dealing with a back injury.
The only players that did not practice were the guys that typically don't. Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, and Kendall Lamm, who will likely not play this week again after injuring his back and arm two weeks ago. Campbell was on vet rest, and Hill isn't practicing due to his wrist issues, while Armstead rarely practices.
Blake Ferguson missed quite a bit of time for personal reasons. While he was gone, the Dolphins played roulette with the position bringing in players long enough to use their practice squad elevation limits and then moving on. Ferguson was a full participant on Wednesday.