3 Dolphins who shouldn't be back in 2025 (and 3 they should re-sign)
By Brian Miller
It's a bad season when you have five games remaining in the year but can't help but talk about the 2025 season. The Miami Dolphins have driven us to this point.
Next season is the end-all year for this current roster of Dolphins players. Salaries will come to an end or give Miami an out. The coaches need to prove they can do their jobs, and Stephen Ross's patience has to already be wearing thin.
The Dolphins will enter the offseason with 27 players potentially heading to free agency. If Chris Grier survives this season, he shouldn't retain over half of them, even on one-year deals. Unfortunately, he will probably bring back most of them. There are players that most certainly deserve a new contract and some who stand out as players Grier needs to wash his hands of.
Here are three of each.
Players the Dolphins need to bring back in 2025
Tyrel Dodson
Although Tyrel Dodson has only been with the team for two official games, he is a motivated player with a physical streak that others on the roster do not possess. He has five more games to convince Miami to keep him, and he also has five weeks to evaluate the Dolphins.
Calais Campbell
If Chris Grier had gotten his way, Calais Campbell would be back with the Ravens chasing a Super Bowl. Instead, he will have an early exit to the season. If the Dolphins wanted to do right by him, they would release him and let him chase that ring. Since we know that won't happen, the Dolphins should be begging for him to re-sign with them this offseason.
Kader Kohou
The Dolphins would not still be a part of the playoff discussion if Kader Kohou wasn't on the roster. They don't have a lot of depth, and Grier blew the selection of Cam Smith last year in the second round. Kohou will get interest if he hits the market. Grier's job is to not let that happen.
Players the Dolphins need to move on from in 2025
Braxton Berrios
The Dolphins don't need him. Braxton Berrios should have flourished as a slot receiver in Mike McDaniel's offense, but he has been marginal at best as a returner. He shows flashes of what he can do, but most of the time, we see too much of what he can't. I was hoping for so much more from Berrios this year, and I'm not sure that, had he not been injured, he would have had an impact at all.
Isaiah Wynn
A free agent in 2024, Isaiah Wynn was a big mistake by Grier. He was already injured when they signed him, and he didn't participate in the camp at all. Wynn has yet to start a game this year and hasn't registered a single snap. He could make his debut this week against the Jets, but his recent injury history says this is one player Grier needs to stay away from next season.
Jordan Poyer
Poyer used to be a really good safety but now, his best days are so far behind him that no one can see them without digging for highlight film. Poyer shouldn't have been added to the Dolphins' roster this year. He gave the Bills a game-winning penalty and ran his mouth about how bad the Dolphins' culture was and how easy it was to beat them, but did nothing to help change the atmosphere.