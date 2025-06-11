Dolphins handed yet another blow in Jonnu Smith extension standoff

The Miami Dolphins are practicing without Jonnu Smith, who is skipping mandatory minicamp, and it could get more difficult to sign him to an extension.

Smith is holding out for an extension, but it may not get him what he wants. In fact, the Dolphins shouldn't give him what he wants. They should give him a little, not a lot. That might, however, get harder after the Minnesota Vikings made a move.

As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Minnesota has extended young tight end Josh Oliver to a new three-year deal worth $23 million, with nearly $20 million guaranteed. Smith is playing this year for around $4 million.

Age factors into these things. Oliver is an up-and-coming tight end who has yet to reach his full potential after five seasons in the league. Smith has been in the NFL for eight seasons. Smith wants a better deal, and the Dolphins want him to play on his current contract. The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown interest.

Jonnu Smith may be dreaming about a big contract after Josh Oliver deal

It's hard to figure out what Smith's value is worth in terms of a new contract. The Dolphins don't need to pay him anything more than what they are now. Smith is trying to make bank on his best statistical season.

Tua Tagovailoa chimed in on the situation, saying he is 100% on the "Pay Jonnu Smith" side of things. He said he and his tight end have worked out away from the facility. Smith has said, through his agent, that he hopes to remain with Miami.

There is nothing on the immediate horizon for Smith, and the latest Oliver deal will only serve to give him more of a claim to a bigger deal. Will Smith return to the Dolphins eventually without a new contract, or will Miami fall back into its habit of overpaying disgruntled players?

Mike McDaniel has said he wants Smith back. That, too, will be interesting to see how much influence he has with Chris Grier regarding contractual matters.

More Dolphins News and Analysis