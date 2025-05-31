Dolphins have more leverage in Jonnu Smith trade drama than he might realize

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly in active trade talks with the Pittsburgh Steelers about Jonnu Smith. Fortunately, Miami may have a little more leverage with the veteran tight end.

One of the Dolphins' best pass-catchers potentially leaving in a trade isn't fun. Smith, it has been reported, does not explicitly want a trade, but he is hoping for a new contract. Smith will earn $4.8 million this year, but there is no guarantee of anything after this season. He is looking for protection.

The Dolphins are seemingly not interested in making that happen, at least not at a number that would be comfortable for Smith. If they were, this wouldn't be going on. Perhaps the Dolphins are evaluating the free-agent market and identifying opportunities to replicate what they achieved with Smith last season.

Smith was on the downslope of his career when he joined the Dolphins. He had a good season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, but he really took an upward turn with Miami in 2024. The Dolphins didn't expect the production they got from Smith last year, and that could be a reason they are hesitant to give him an extension now. There are similar veteran players available in free agency.

There are more options at tight end for the Dolphins than just Jonnu Smith

Gerald Everett is 30 years old. He doesn't have a job after playing for the Chicago Bears last year. He can fill the void if Smith departs. His production may not be as high, but the Dolphins are not going to win the Super Bowl because Jonnu Smith is on the roster.

Hayden Hurst, who is 31, has been around a while, but he could be a one-year option, as could C.J. Uzomah, who played with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

The Dolphins can't be too worried about losing Smith, or they would be giving him a new contract. His age is a factor because the Dolphins probably don't see him as a solution beyond this year. That means they either expect someone on their roster to step up, or they will look to find another next season. Either way, keeping Smith is good for Miami, and trading him may not be as horrible as initially thought.

One thing is certain: keeping him makes the most sense if they can work something out. Smith knows the system and has already earned the trust of the coaching staff and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A team that may need to win this year to save jobs may not want to turn their attention to a cheaper free-agent class, even if it makes some sense.

The best-case scenario? Smith returns to Miami. But the Dolphins have other options.

