Dolphins' hyped rookie is already causing concerns coaching staff can’t ignore

The Miami Dolphins knew they needed to improve their offensive line, but their idea of how to improve it and what fans believe are two different things. When Miami traded up for Jonah Savaiinaea in April, it seemed as though they were making a concerted effort to fix that need.

Savaiinaea looked good in training camp and that had fans believing the line may finally start to take on a different look and physicality. So far, through three games, that hasn't been the case.

Instead of proving he’s ready to start at the NFL level, this rookie is already making the Dolphins question if he should be starting at all.

Dolphins fans quickly realizing that Jonah Savaiinaea isn't ready to be an NFL starter

To be fair to the rookie, he wasn't expected to be drafted as high as he was, and many draft experts saw a player who would eventually make a great interior lineman. But there was development that needed to be done. Miami didn't see it that way, and when most of the top tackle prospects were being taken, Chris Grier traded up.

There are reasons for fans to be concerned. One is who is playing alongside Savaiinaea. On the inside, Aaron Brewer is having a fantastic year so far. Brewer ranks No. 1 in the NFL at run blocking, per PFF. That should be good enough to elevate Savaiinaea, but the problem is at right tackle.

Austin Jackson went down in Week 1 and landed on IR. Kion Smith, a practice squad player at best, is now handling the outside protection. His value is coming in and playing a few series, but relying on him to anchor the quarterback's blindside isn't what Miami envisioned.

Another issue for Savaiinaea is where he is playing. The rookie is adjusting to life on the right side. In college at Arizona, Savaiinaea played on the left side. McDaniel told the media ahead of Week 4 that there are no plans to move him back to his original position, even though starting left guard James Daniels is on injured reserve.

This has been a long-standing problem for the Dolphins' management and coaching staff. It was only a few years ago that they signed Connor Williams in free agency. Williams had spent his NFL career at guard; the Dolphins thought he would make a better center. It may not have turned out horribly for the Dolphins, but you have to wonder if he would have worked out better at guard.

At some point, it will click for Savaiinaea. He has a high ceiling, and there are many things to like about his mechanics, but so far, the offseason impressions have not translated to the regular season.

