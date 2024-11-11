Dolphins inactives list for Week 10 game against Rams
By Brian Miller
Monday Night Football has not been a blessing for the Miami Dolphins over the last couple of years, but here we are again heading into a critical primetime game. By far the biggest story entering the game is Tyreek Hill's status.
Hill landed on the injury report on Thursday and has yet to practice fully since. Mike McDaniel gave Hill all week to get ready and left the decision until the last minute.
In other injury news, the Dolphins will get cornerback Kader Kohou and Storm Duck back from injury. However, they have lost right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a minimum of four games on injured reserve.
Kendall Lamm will start at right tackle for Jackson. He has plenty of experience playing tackle and should be fine against the Rams.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 10
This will be updated when the Dolphins release their full inactives list at 6:45 p.m. ET. Miami has already ruled out safety Patrick McMorris.
Player
Position
Injury
Patrick McMorris
S
Calf
The Dolphins will get wide receiver River Cracraft back for the first time this season. He has been out with a chest injury since Week 2 of the preseason. He was close to being ready last week against the Buffalo Bills, but the team opted to take a more cautious approach.
Full inactives list for Rams in Week 10
This will be updated when the Rams release their full inactives list at 6:45 p.m. ET. They have already ruled out two players.
Player
Position
Injury
Rob Havenstein
T
Ankle
Neville Gallimore
DT
Shoulder
The Rams will miss starting right tackle Rob Havenstein due to an ankle injury.
To say the Dolphins have their backs against the wall is an understatement. Typically, out-of-conference games carry less weight when it comes to potential playoff seeding, but the Dolphins simply can't afford to lose another game. They have two winnable games on the schedule in Weeks 11 and 12, but they won't matter if Miami leaves Week 10 with a 2-7 record.