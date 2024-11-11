Dolphins lose yet another key offensive starter ahead of MNF vs. Rams
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins had a busy day as they prepared for their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Tyreek Hill looks like he may try to go tonight, although he is still officially questionable. The Dolphins made no practice squad moves that might indicate the need for a receiver. That being said, they did activate River Cracraft off of injured reserve, and he will play against the Rams. Hill remains a game-time decision.
The real news, however, is the loss of right tackle Austin Jackson.
Dolphins lose starting right tackle Austin Jackson to injured reserve
Jackson has a knee issue and is now going to miss at least the next four weeks, as Miami placed him on injured reserve. In his place, Kendall Lamm will take over. Lamm is a better-than-average player who has plenty of starting experience at both tackle positions. There should be no drop-off in play from Jackson to Lamm. The problem will be if Lamm gets hurt, the Dolphins lack depth to cover.
The loss of Jackson isn't good, but again, they have a capable backup on the roster. Hill needs to play tonight. Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus answered questions about whether he would need surgery, saying that a decision would stay in-house.
Cracraft is an underappreciated player. He runs good routes and has good hands, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him have more of an impact in his first game back than Odell Beckham Jr. Miami faces a critical game tonight. A win, and it will be 1.5 games out of the seventh seed for the wild-card spots, but a loss would likely end any hopes.
As expected, the Dolphins elevated long snapper Tucker Addington to the 53. He was signed early last week and will probably be a one-game fix, as Blake Ferguson should be back next week, per reports.