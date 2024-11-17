Dolphins inactives list for Week 11 game against Raiders
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are back home to face one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Las Vegas Raiders. However, any team at any time can win a football game if the ball falls their way and they do their jobs.
On Sunday, the Dolphins will look to win their second game in a row for the first time in 2024. It is imperative they do if they want to keep pushing for a potential miracle turnaround to the season.
Miami will be without several players this week, some like David Long, because he was released. The Dolphins also placed starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and shut his season down with knee surgery. Kendall Lamm will take over for Jackson for the rest of the year.
The Dolphins are also close to getting Isaiah Wynn back after he started practicing this week. It's unlikely that he will play against the Raiders, and they may also sit him out next week against the New England Patriots. Getting him completely healthy is important.
Kendall Fuller is out this week as he continues to undergo the concussion protocols, which is important given the status of the Dolphins' other starting cornerback. Jalen Ramsey was limited at practice due to a knee injury, but he is good to go and will play this afternoon.
Full inactives list for Dolphins in Week 11
The Dolphins will announce their full list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET. They have already ruled out cornerback Kendall Fuller. This will be updated.
Player
Position
Injury
Kendall Fuller
CB
Concussion
Full inactives list for Raiders in Week 11
The Raiders will announce their inactives list at 11:30 a.m. ET. They have already ruled out four players. This will be updated.
Player
Position
Injury
Harrison Bryant
TE
Ankle
Nate Hobbs
CB
Ankle
Andre James
C
Ankle
Cody Whitehair
C
Ankle
The Raiders are not entering this weekend with a lot of injury problems. Only five players either did not practice or were limited. The biggest problem for the Raiders is staying competitive. They have not played well at Hard Rock Stadium, winning only twice on their previous 11 visits.