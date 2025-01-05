Dolphins inactives list for must-win Week 18 game against Jets

Another week, another questionable situation for the Miami Dolphins and their roster.

Week 18 has arrived, and the Dolphins will face the division-rival New York Jets on the road. It's a must-win game for the Dolphins but an opportunity for the Jets to finish strong and eliminate a rival.

The Jets have little to play for outside of just getting the season over with. Is beating Miami enough to give them an incentive to fight?

For the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa will not be fighting, but he will be cheering from the sidelines. Tua was a long shot to play this week, so it is no surprise that he was listed as doubtful. The Dolphins will most assuredly make the news official shortly before kickoff.

Miami did rule out linebacker Anthony Walker late in the week. Walker has been dealing with a knee injury and wasn't expected to be ready to return.

The list of questionable players is the usual gallery. Terron Armstead, Tyreek Hill, Calais Campbell, Jevon Holland, and Jaylen Waddle filled out the final injury report. Waddle would be a big loss after missing the previous two games. Mike McDaniel was confident in his practices this week.

Full Dolphins inactives list for Week 18

This will be updated when the Dolphins announce their inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Player Position Injury Anthony Walker LB Knee

Full Jets inactives list for Week 18

This will be updated at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Player Position Injury Sauce Gardner CB Hamstring

On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins won't face Sauce Gardner, who was ruled out prior to the weekend. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu entered the day doubtful. While Aaron Rodgers is expected to start, there are questions about how long he will actually play.

Today's game will kick off on FOX at 4:25 p.m. as part of a two-game late afternoon package. CBS will carry the Chiefs at Broncos.

More Dolphins News and Analysis