Dolphins insider's take on polarizing player will make fans sick

There are times when you have to take what a beat writer says about your favorite team and dismiss it. There are other times when you may want to throw up.

The Dolphins continue to believe in Julian Hill despite his up-and-down, inconsistent play. Hill has talent, but he has yet to prove he is actually ready to play on Sundays, despite the Dolphins believing otherwise.

With Jonnu Smith potentially leaving via trade at some point, Hill could become the top tight end on the roster. Let that sink in for a moment as you look for a garbage can. For those fans wanting Hill to be out of Miami altogether, one beat writer doesn't see that happening.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald answered a question about Hill. His comment was a simple one.

That’s not true. Coaches have told me “pound for pound” Julian Hill is the strongest player on the team, which is why Miami’s coaches continue to invest in him. He’s not going anywhere https://t.co/odQImSkRiO — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 20, 2025

The comments have been as expected, with some saying this isn't the MMA, and others asking how long Miami will continue to give him time to develop.

Dolphins beat writer sees more time for Julian Hill to continue developing

Hill is still developing, but there is a time when enough should be enough. He is a practice squad player at this point, and that is where he should be. The Dolphins gave him a shot at being the featured guy prior to Smith's arrival last year. Hill wasn't able to take the steps needed to prove his value. With Smith on board last year, Hill made little impact.

For those wondering if Hill is a better blocker, that hasn't proven to be the case either. Hill has made some good blocks in his career, but his misses and penalties have been drive killers that happen too frequently.

Overall, the Dolphins need to figure out what Hill's value is, and while one of the commenters believes Miami is hoping he can become their version of George Kittle, the reality over the last couple of seasons has proven he is not.

