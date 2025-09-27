Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips fires back as team tries to avoid rock bottom

The Miami Dolphins are off to their worst start under Mike McDaniel, but veteran defensive end Jaelan Phillips isn't concerned about the team's record.

Phillips has been here before, sort of. In his rookie season, Miami started 1-7 under Brian Flores. The lone victory came in Week 1 against the New England Patriots before the wheels fell off. Speaking to the media this week, Phillips wanted everyone to know that the season is far from over.

"My first year with the Dolphins, we were 1-7 and then won eight games in a row," Phillips said. "This isn't a death sentence for us."

Jaelan Phillips remains confident despite Dolphins' awful start

Phillips reminded the media that in the 2021 season, Miami ran off eight wins after that 1-7 start. He reiterated on Wednesday that the team needs to start winning games, but that in the NFL, teams can get on winning streaks or losing streaks. He says the team needs to keep its focus.

The veteran also added that the 0-3 start is "not indicative of how the rest of the season is going to go." Phillips is right about that, but this team isn't built to overcome a lot of adversity. There is a lot of youth on the roster that needs to start playing better, and veterans who need to step up and lead.

Phillips is in an interesting situation this year. He is playing on the fifth-year option and is coming off back-to-back seasons where he finished those years on injured reserve. Phillips loves Miami, but the 2026 offseason is going to be an interesting one. If he can remain healthy this year, he will be one of the more sought-after players in free agency if the Dolphins don't retain him.

There has been speculation, but no rumors, about his future in Miami extending beyond the trade deadline. If the Dolphins continue to lose into November, the team could look to turn its roster over for future draft capital.

