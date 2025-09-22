Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey replacement is already painfully obvious

This season might already be lost for the Miami Dolphins. After a brutal start to the year, this team seemingly has more questions than answers.

If there's one thing fans can look forward to in the middle of this disaster, it's the 2026 NFL Draft. The class is stacked with talent at all of the Dolphins' most pressing needs. Whether it's Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier making the decisions or not, this could be a transformational draft for this franchise.

Early in the college football season, one cornerback prospect is already emerging as the perfect fit for Miami's defense.

A.J. Harris is emerging as top Dolphins prospect

In our recent 2026 Mock Draft, Brian Miller had the Dolphins taking Penn State cornerback A.J. Harris in the second round. The fit couldn't be better.

This team is in desperate need of help at the cornerback position. After trading away Jalen Ramsey this offseason, the group lacks talent or any long-term upside. Storm Duck and Jack Jones are decent depth pieces, but they are both liabilities in the starting lineup. One addition won't be enough to completely fix the problem, but Harris could step in as the team's top cornerback from day one.

The Junior has the ideal frame for an outside cornerback at 6-1 and 186 pounds. Even at his size, he has the speed to keep up with even the most explosive pass-catchers. He's physical in coverage, dominating smaller receivers with his press ability. He excels in both man and zone looks, using impressive instincts and ball skills to lock down opponents.

He's versatile, too, lining up both on the outside and in the slot for the Nittany Lions. Harris brings more than expected as a tackler, consistently closing down on ball carriers in space.

Last year, he received an incredible coverage grade of 81.3 from PFF. While he only had one interception, he was able to virtually take the player across from him out of the game all season long.

The cornerback hasn't seen a true test yet this season, but the Big Ten slate ahead will bring plenty of intriguing matchups.

The Dolphins can't afford to enter another season with their cornerback room in its current state. Through free agency, the draft, or both, they have to bring in capable starters. Harris could immediately fill that role, but he has the potential to become a superstar in Miami. Especially if he makes it to the second round, the Dolphins have to seriously consider taking him.

