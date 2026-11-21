The NFL is a name game. Play on a team that is winning, and you don't have to be the best to be considered one of the best. Just ask Miami Dolphins rookie safety Michael Taaffe. The New England Patriots were famous for making an average-at-best player a Pro Bowler simply because they could win games. It's all about the optics.

When it comes to rookies, it's a similar situation. The names aren't well known yet, so the media tends to gravitate toward players on winning teams and those taken in the early rounds of the draft. It actually works both ways when you think about it.

A player who is drafted in the first round and plays exceptionally badly is labeled a bust, but a guy taken in the seventh round is given a pass for playing worse. For Taaffe, the fifth round wasn't high enough to earn more respect. At least not according to head coach Jeff Hafley.

"For some reason, he's not really talked about with all the high rookies that are up there; it makes no sense to me," Hafley told the media on Friday.

Miami Dolphins head coach makes it clear that Michael Taaffe is one of the best rookie safeties in the NFL

Hafley was asked about the competition between rookies Chris Johnson and Taaffe. He told them that the two are good friends and are challenging each other on the field and off it. That led Hafley down a road that defended his fifth-round draft pick.

Taaffe's a guy right now; as a rookie, he has three interceptions. He has a ton of tackles, and he's played almost every single snap." Hafley said. "I don't think he gets enough credit. Like, I'm not sure why he's not being talked about like some of these other rookies in the NFL right now."

Taaffe has three interceptions, 53 tackles, 3 passes defended, and a forced fumble this season. He has started every game this year.

Hafley said that maybe it's because he was drafted on day three. "A late pick. Maybe it's because he's not 6' 3" weighing 200 pounds."

Taaffe's future looks fantastic, and the attention will eventually come if and when the Dolphins turn things around and start winning games. So far, Miami's draft picks may not be getting the attention they deserve, but they may end up becoming the best overall draft class of any team in 2026.