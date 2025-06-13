Dolphins' Jonnu Smith decision may quietly reveal Mike McDaniel's future

When Mike McDaniel wants something, he typically gets it. The Miami Dolphins have given him almost everything he has wanted.

There is no question that the future of Jalen Ramsey is not with the Dolphins, and a big part of that is because he and the head coach don't get along. McDaniel wants him gone, and the Dolphins are working to make that happen. It makes you wonder if other players who have departed may have had a similar relationship with him.

Then there is Jonnu Smith. After reaching the Pro Bowl in the best statistical season of his eight-year career, Smith wants a better contract, and McDaniel has publicly said that he wants him back. It seems he may not get his wish.

Multiple reports have linked Smith with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins' head coach has refused to say whether or not he is excused from the mandatory minicamp. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald) that Smith is excused from the sessions, as is Ramsey. That means he won't be fined for missing the practices. It's a horrible message to send to the rest of the team.

Mike McDaniel may not get the player he wants, and that could be concerning

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald touched on this subject earlier. While Schefter believes Smith is excused so he can find a trade, something his agent refused to discuss on his weekly podcast show, McDaniel has been adamant that he wants Smith back. There is clearly a different feel from Schefter regarding Smith's future.

Jackson said in his article: "Both sides need each other, and when McDaniel says publicly that Miami wants to keep a player, the team usually keeps him."

This is something to keep an eye on. Smith wants a longer contract, which would keep him in Miami beyond the 2025 season, but if the Dolphins are not sure how long McDaniel will be around, would they want to extend a player who may not be in the team's plans? We might be reaching here, but it does warrant at least a mention.

Nothing seems imminent with Smith, but if he is traded, we have to wonder if McDaniel still has the pull he did two seasons ago.

