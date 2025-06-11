Dolphins must send Jonnu Smith a painful message for skipping minicamp

Mandatory minicamp is taking place this week, and Jalen Ramey won't show up. No one really cares. Zach Sieler wants a new deal and skipped voluntary work. He is at these sessions. Jonnu Smith is not.

Smith is hoping to send the Miami Dolphins a clear message that he wants a new deal. Now, Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier need to send him another message: show up or get out.

The Dolphins can fine Smith for missing the practices, and if they don't, it's a message that will resonate around the team for any player that wants a new contract.

Jonnu Smith skipping mandatory minicamp is the kind of problem the Dolphins don't need

McDaniel wants to build a new culture because he failed at building any culture in his first three seasons. He let the players dictate the terms. Now, he is paying for it. McDaniel wants to be strict, but he can't; he wants the leaders of the team to hold each other accountable.

What message will he send if he doesn't fine Ramsey and Smith? What message does it send when the one player who deserves a better deal, Sieler, is showing up and being the leader the team wants him to be?

The Dolphins should be on the phone with the Steelers and take whatever they offer. Smith hasn't had great seasons over his career. He has been average, which is why Miami got him on a cheap deal during 2024 free agency.

Last season was one of Smith's best. It was one of just two years where he eclipsed 500 receiving yards and his eight touchdowns matched his career total.

Smith is a good pass-catching tight end, but he doesn't do much blocking. In fact, Smith is a slightly bigger version of Mike Gesicki, who doesn't go down immediately upon first contact. Smith may not have had the year he did last season if not for Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill being banged up.

Giving Smith a new deal shouldn't be off the table, but it also shouldn't be some big amount that makes his agent Drew Rosenhaus happy. That alone should tell you where all this is coming from.

Smith is playing hardball with the Dolphins, and Chris Grier needs to as well. Fine him and keep fining him, then pull away from negotiations entirely until training camp begins. If he shows up, have good faith talks. If not, let him sit out and lose money.