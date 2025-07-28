The Miami Dolphins have extra spending money after restructuring Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract, and they may be looking to spend it soon.

Miami has a few holes they need to fill on the roster, but cornerback may not get addressed again after they signed Mike Hilton and Jack Jones. It seems they may be targeting another position of need.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Dolphins are taking a look at a former first-round pick with the hopes of solving their issues at tight end.

Sources: The #Dolphins are hosting free agent TE Noah Fant on a visit today.



It’s Fant’s third visit, having already met with the #Bengals and #Saints, as he continues to draw significant interest. Miami recently traded TE Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/BRH50Sb4ur — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 28, 2025

Dolphins host Noah Fant amid glaring question marks at TE

This is excellent news for the Dolphins, at least if they can land him. Fant is a good tight end who would immediately help a unit that is still waiting for Darren Waller to get into football shape after he sat out the 2024 season after announcing his retirement.

Drafted by the Broncos in 2019, Fant quickly became an above-average tight end. Over his career, he has started nearly every game. Last season, he started only nine of 14 games, but in Miami he would clearly be the best tight end in the room.

Fant is consistent in the passing game and a good enough blocker to fill a valuable role in Mike McDaniel's offense. He has played with both the Seahawks and the Broncos and has 3,305 yards receiving over his six NFL seasons.

Miam's tight end room isn't strong despite the additions of Waller and blocking TE, Pharoah Brown. Waller is being brought along slowly to ensure there are no setbacks, but beyond those two, Miami is relying on Julian Hill and several others who have not played at this level, if at all.

The Dolphins' need for better tight ends stems from trading Jonnu Smith after a Pro Bowl season. Fant would easily be able to step in and handle the starting job, and has the talent to replace Smith's statistics from last season as well. Now it's up to Chris Grier to get a suitable contract offer that can close the deal.