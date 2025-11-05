Dolphins just took a major trade deadline hit without lifting a finger

There were a total of eight trades made in the NFL on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. A pair of them could have a major effect on the Miami Dolphins, yet the franchise wasn't involved in either of them. In fact, after moving pass rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles early Monday morning, the Dolphins puzzlingly stayed pat the rest of the way.

Their counterparts, the New York Jets, however, did not.

Jets' stockpiling of picks could prove drastic for Dolphins in rebuild

The Jets sent shockwaves through the NFL on Tuesday morning with the announcement that they were trading All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. As if that move wasn't bonkers enough, the Jets figuratively said, "Wait, there's more."

Shortly thereafter, New York made another blockbuster deal, sending another All-Pro in defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a second-round pick this year, a first-round pick in 2027, and DT Mazi Smith. Following the two massive deals, the Jets now have two first-round picks in 2026, as well as two second-rounders this coming April. In addition, they'll have three first-round selections in 2027.

That's a ton of ammunition for a team in rebuild mode. And while Gardner and Williams are terrific players in their own right, the Jets weren't winning games with them, and thus, were smart in getting maximum value by trading them off.

The rest of the AFC East will feel the impact from New York's moves, but for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, that likely won't come until further down the road. And that's assuming the Jets hit on their picks. New York had three first-round picks as recently as 2022, selecting Gardner, WR Garrett Wilson, and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II. All three have been terrific players for the Jets, but the team hasn't been able to move the needle for various reasons.

RELATED: Ian Rapoport just dropped a brutal update on Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins future

This time around, though, it has to be assumed the Jets will use their ammunition to draft a top quarterback and build around him. Whether that's in 2026 or 2027 remains to be seen, but this is where New York's trades impact the Dolphins the most within the division.

Buffalo has its franchise quarterback in Josh Allen, the reigning MVP. Likewise, the Patriots have their guy under center for the foreseeable future with Drake Maye, who is already in the MVP conversation in just his second season. The Dolphins, though, will inevitably move on from Tua Tagovailoa, and like the Jets, will be in the market for a QB.

However, the Dolphins are yet again giving the impression of a half-in approach when it comes to their rebuild. First, they retained Mike McDaniel as head coach for the remainder of the season, with the possibility of him staying on longer. Then, after trading Phillips, Miami stayed quiet through the rest of the trade deadline.

Although a full-blown fire sale was unlikely under an interim GM, players like Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick -- who are not in the long-term vision -- should have been easily moved. And if Miami was asking too much for either, then that's on the front office (again).

The Jets went one step ahead of the Dolphins by not only stockpiling a bunch of picks but also admitting within the organization that a full rebuild is necessary. Miami hasn't gotten there yet mentally, and it's not sure when owner Stephen Ross ever will.

Moreover, by trading away two All-Pros, the Jets are setting their demise for the rest of the 2025 season, which is a good thing for their organization long term. The Dolphins, on the other hand, by holding onto some key players they shouldn't have, could go on a bit of a run and potentially ruin their chances of a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Miami will host Buffalo in Week 10, but will play the Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders (without QB Jayden Daniels) the following three games. With McDaniel looking for any light to keep his job, the Dolphins could win all three and knock themselves out of picking in the top 10 as a result -- which would be so Miami.

With five first-rounders in the next two years, it has to be assumed that even the Jets will get the right quarterback at some point. That will ultimately lead Miami to competing with three elite quarterbacks on a yearly basis -- while the organization continues to search for its own franchise QB and an identity.

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in 25 years, and the latest developments don't hint at that streak ending soon. Miami should strongly consider cutting Tagovailoa at the end of the season despite the massive cap hit, and certainly let McDaniel go come Black Monday. Letting go of Chris Grier as general manager was a big and necessary move, but it's a first step, not an only step.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins' quietness on Tuesday hints that they view Grier's departure as only a step. If that's the case, then it's a grave mistake, and one that will further frustrate the fan base.

The Jets showed they are ahead of the game by moving two of their best players and going all in on the rebuild. The Dolphins, unfortunately, have been more focused on resets than rebuilds over the years, and it's failed drastically. Until that changes, Miami will be the bottom dwellers of the AFC East for years to come.