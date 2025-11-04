Dolphins' rival just shocked the NFL with a trade nobody saw coming

Miami Dolphins fans are not typically blown away by moves made by their division rivals, but a blockbuster trade will reset the New York Jets in a way Miami fans can only snicker about.

The Jets, like the Dolphins, have zero hope for the season, so moving on from a big name makes a lot of sense. That is precisely what New York did on Tuesday when they reportedly traded All-Pro cornerback Saunce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Jets are trading Sauce Gardner to the #Colts. Blockbuster. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2025

New York Jets just did something at the trade deadline Miami Dolphins fans can only dream of

Gardner is a solid cornerback, but as Dolphins fans know, he is more "sauce" than meat. The CB tends to draw penalties, and some fans would call him overrated. While he is better than what the Dolphins currently have on their roster, Miami was never going to make a move to bring a player into the organization this year, not at that price.

Acquiring two first-round draft picks in the deal is a big win for the Jets, who are still trying to rebuild their roster under Aaron Glenn. It's a lesson the Dolphins could learn from as they navigate the waters ahead of their own rebuild.

Miami has already traded Jaelan Phillips, and more moves are expected, but so far, it is unlikely the Dolphins will part ways with their top players. Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane have both heard their names recently mentioned as potential options.

The Jets and Dolphins are currently competing for the right to draft number one overall. The Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints have all only won one game in 2025. The Dolphins play two of those teams in the coming weeks. Miami and three other teams have two wins.

The move shouldn't impact the Dolphins too much, because, unlike the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, the only thing they are competing for is to avoid the AFC East cellar. However, it is still a significant move in the division.