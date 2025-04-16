Dolphins land dream Terron Armstead replacement in 7-round NFL Mock Draft

The Miami Dolphins find themselves in the middle of a proverbial pressure cooker heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, as there is a good chance that head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier could find themselves out of a job if this team is unable to turn themselves into a playoff hopeful once more.

The retirement of Terron Armstead has created a hole at left tackle that needs to be filled, though it remains to be seen how Miami will address that given their needs for more talent in their defensive back room and one more standout defensive tackle on the inside.

The Dolphins need to crush it to stand a chance of competing in the very tough AFC, and Grier won't be afforded many more chances to do so if he messes this year up. Following this 2025 7-round NFL Mock Draft could buy this regime one more season.

Miami Dolphins 7-round NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 13: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

Losing Armstead is going to be a huge blow for a team that stands no chance if Tua Tagovailoa is not kept pristinely clean in the pocket. With LSU's Will Campbell and Missouri's Armand Membou locks to be picked in the Top 10, Banks may end up sliding right into Miami's range.

Banks is such a smooth pass protector that he might be the best in his class at that particular skill. Banks should start right away, as anyone who has concerns about his functional power against NFL athletes can be quickly shot down by watching him dominate against future pro pass rushers in college.

Round 2, Pick 48: Xavier Watts, SAF, Notre Dame

With Jevon Holland now a member of the New York Giants, an already thin Dolphins secondary got even leaner. Watts is the type of player who can replace Holland effectively right away, as his ball skills helped him intercept 13 passes over his final two college seasons.

Watts is a tremendously smart player who is able to cover as much ground as possible in zone coverage. A converted wide receiver who is still learning at defensive back, Watts, in his fully-realized form, could be good enough to challenge for Pro Bowl nods fairly early on.

Round 3, Pick 98: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

Staying local to help replace the loss of Calais Campbell, Farmer is one of the most disruptive players in this class on the interior. With a quick first step and heavy hands, Farmer is a few tweaks in his run-stuffing skills away from becoming a quality pro starter on the interior.

Round 4, Pick 116: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Any Dolphins fans that is talking themselves into Zach Wilson as a viable backup quarterback after watching years of wretched play with the Jets are fools. Howard, fresh off winning a national championship, brings a big arm, solid mobility, and much-improved downfield accuracy to the table.

Round 4, Pick 135: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

Even with the concerns about jumping from playing Weber State and Cal Poly to the Chiefs and Bills, Slater's versatility and dominant tape against FBS competition make him a great athletic ball of clay for Miami to mold on the interior.

Round 5, Pick 150: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

Peebles is an undersized defensive tackle who is going to thrive on speed and explosion in his quest to become a solid rotational player in the NFL. If he packs on a few pounds without losing his trademark quick first step, Peebles can become a part of the Dolphins' long-term rotation.

Round 5, Pick 155: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

White may be gangly at 184 pounds, but he can make plays over the middle of the field and create deep opportunities for a vertical passing game with his eyes closed. Having blocked four punts in 2024 alone, White might be one of the best special-teams players this class has to offer.

Round 7, Pick 224: Willie Lampkin, IOL, North Carolina

On one hand, Lampkin would be a historically small offensive lineman at 5-10 and 270 pounds, which looks more like what an oversized fullback would play like. On the other, Lampkin has consistently put up strong reps whenever he is paired against pro athletes.

Round 7, Pick 231: Jimmy Horn Jr., WR, Colorado

Of the Buffaloes' menagerie of quality wide receivers, Horn might be the best fit in Miami due to his electric playmaking when the ball is in his hands. Even at a very slight 170 pounds, Horn could succeed if he lands with a coach like McDaniel.

Round 7, Pick 253: Teddye Buchanan, LB, Cal

Buchanan won't knock anyone's block off as a tackler, but he can line up at multiple spots and cover ground fairly well. Now is the time to take chances, and there is a world where Buchanan outperforms his draft spot.

