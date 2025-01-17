Dolphins named a top landing spot for polarizing quarterback prospect

Texas couldn't come up with the needed offense to beat Ohio State for a trip to the National Championship, and part of that reason was the play of their quarterback.

The Miami Dolphins got an opportunity to watch their playoff hopes collapse as they followed the Denver Broncos' decimation of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 while their starting quarterback stood on the sidelines.

Miami needs to draft a quarterback to provide adequate cover behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and could go in the early rounds. Gavino Borquez of Newsweek named five possible landing spots for Ewers, including the Dolphins.

"Ewers could learn from Tagovailoa and be able to play in a pinch. Additionally, Ewers would benefit from playing in Mike McDaniel's West Coast passing scheme," writes Borquez.

Ewers entered the 2024 NCAA season as a potential first-round pick, but his play fell below expectations, and he is now projected to go late in the third round or early in the fourth. The Dolphins should land two late third-round compensatory picks.

It's hard to imagine Dolphins using a third-round pick on Quinn Ewers

While the Dolphins have said they want to fix the backup quarterback position, that does not mean they will draft a quarterback to be that guy. Miami will more likely look to free agency with the hopes of finding value, considering their probable cap situation.

Ewers recently made his NFL intentions known by declaring for the NFL Draft. Would he fit with the Dolphins' offensive scheme? It's not out of the question, but again, with Miami needing to fill more than a few positions, drafting a quarterback to be a backup doesn't seem realistic.

Miami has already lost Skylar Thompson, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after his practice squad contract ran out. Meanwhile, Tyler Huntly is set to be a free agent. Miami won't find much success if Tua Tagovailoa goes down again next year with a developmental rookie waiting behind him.

Ewers will be a popular mock draft prospect between now and the draft, and it would show a long-term commitment to the QB position. But if the Dolphins are looking at a must-win season, Ewers isn't going to be the guy GM Chris Grier is going to rely on.

