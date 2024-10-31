Dolphins' latest roster decision is bad news for Odell Beckham Jr.
By Brian Miller
In the NFL, trust is everything, and if there is one thing you can say about River Cracraft, he has the trust of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa. That isn't good news for Odell Beckham Jr.
Cracraft has missed the first part of the season with a chest injury he suffered in the Miami Dolphins' second preseason game. He was having a solid camp and looked good up until that point. His absence should have paved the way for guys like Malik Washington and Erik Ezukanma, but they both got hurt, too.
The Dolphins have opened the 21-day return window for Cracraft, and that won't be good for OBJ.
River Cracraft will most definitely make a bigger impact than Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham seemed to take a sideways snap at the Dolphins after catching no passes in last week's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Dolphins' veteran receiver was only in on 11 plays in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and wasn't targeted at all. He has three targets in as many games.
Cracraft isn't some great WR who will fill the void on the Dolphins' offense, but he runs good routes, knows the playbook, and has the trust of his quarterback and coach. It will not be surprising if Cracraft gets more touches on fewer snaps than Beckham.
The Dolphins have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster, or they must put him back on IR. If he is cleared to practice now, there is a good chance he will play in the next game or two.
Cracraft will be a question mark this week against the Buffalo Bills, but Miami could see him the following week against the Los Angeles Rams. Regardless of when he returns to the lineup, it won't be good news for Beckham.