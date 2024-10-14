Dolphins may need to face reality and trade All-Pro before the deadline
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have no business being buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. That is unless they suddenly win every game by big margins between now and November 5. If they did, they probably wouldn't need to anyway.
There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Tyreek Hill lately. The Dolphins haven't given a clue as to what they think, but it stands to reason that they have zero interest in trading him.
Miami views Hill as an important player who can help the team win a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Dolphins are dreaming. I hate to say this, but they are no closer to the Super Bowl than three years ago. It's a sad reality, but it is a reality.
This season didn't collapse simply because Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion. Prior to him being hurt, the Dolphins were still looking out of sync and undisciplined. Remember, Miami didn't lead at any time during their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and only scored 20 points. They won as the clock expired.
The Tua-led Dolphins scored only seven points against the Buffalo Bills, and Tagovailoa threw three interceptions before leaving the game. The Dolphins are not as well-rounded as one might think.
Dolphins can afford to trade Tyreek Hill before deadline, but they won't
Part of the problem is play-calling, but personnel is also an issue. Great teams don't need tier-one running backs and tier-one receivers. They need a top-10 quarterback and a good offensive line. Miami has one, but not the other.
Hill takes up a lot of cap space, which could be used elsewhere, even if fans don't have the confidence in Chris Grier not only to make a move to trade him, but to rebuild the roster without him. Many believe that Grier, and to a degree, Mike McDaniel, saw Hill as the final piece that would mask other deficiencies. That has not been the case at all.
Tua's contract isn't as bad as most think, and that would not hinder a trade. Hill would definitely help a team close to making a run at a Super Bowl.
There is too much riding on the money the Dolphins have spent, and they don't want to look like they missed. Hill is a great receiver, but the Dolphins are paying for a name when they don't really need one. The extension of Jaylen Waddle could also be put under a microscope, but until Hill is no longer the top receiver on the team, we won't know what Waddle would be like if he were the No. 1. He is being paid as one.
It would be prudent to explore the possible options, but it's unlikely that Grier has it in him to make a bold move that would, in essence, show he made a mistake.