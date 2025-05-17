Dolphins might have to face the rookie QB they passed on sooner than expected

The Miami Dolphins have a lot to prove this year, and while they will play some of the top quarterbacks in the league in 2025, there is also a possibility they will face a few inexperienced ones as well.

One quarterback, in particular, has remained the talk of the NFL despite never throwing a single pass in an NFL game, and one who wasn't drafted until Day 3. Of course, we are still talking about Shedeur Sanders, whom the Dolphins seriously considered drafting.

Sanders took part in his first Browns rookie camp last weekend, and many have said he was much sharper than fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who Cleveland drafted a couple of rounds before Sanders.

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon is predicting that Sanders could take over the Browns' starting job in Week 7 when they host the Dolphins. It would be quite the surprise if Sanders gets a nod over Gabriel. Perhaps the Browns give the earlier pick a chance first.

Regardless, it would be interesting to see the Dolphins face a player they considered drafting had he fallen a little further.

Dolphins predicted to face Shedeur Sanders in his first career start

Sanders, of course, was expected to be a top-five pick, but character concerns surfaced prior to the draft, causing him to fall into Day 3, where Cleveland took him.

If Sanders were to start, it would draw a lot of national media attention, given the circumstances surrounding draft day. If he happened to win his first game out, it would likely blow up the internet. That isn't something Dolphins fans want to think about, as there would be no excuse to lose to him.

On the other hand, while the media will be focused on when he actually plays, or if he does, Dolphins fans are more focused on whether or not their own quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, can stay healthy.

Miami made an effort to fix the backup situation at the position, but there are lingering questions as to whether they succeeded. Zach Wilson is an NFL veteran, but he has not had success in the league. Rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers has potential, but there is a lot of his game that needs to be fixed before he is ready to take the field.

