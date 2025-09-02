Dolphins' Mike McDaniel drops surprising update on 3 key starters for Week 1

NFL football begins this week, not with the preseason or OTAs, but with real regular-season football, where wins and losses count. The Miami Dolphins will start the season on the road, and questions about the health of several players have dominated discussions ahead of the opener.

On Monday, the Dolphins put some of those questions to rest when Mike McDaniel informed the media that three of his players, who have missed considerable time, will be ready to play on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane, and Darren Waller are about to get back on the field.

Dolphins announce good news ahead of opener against Colts

Hill has been dealing with an oblique injury for the past several weeks. The injury has kept him off the practice field, as Miami has been cautious about bringing him back. Hill is now looking as though he will be ready to go for Sunday.

Miami's offense is better when Hill is healthy, something he struggled with last season. Speed is what drives McDaniel's offense, and it is what keeps Tua Tagovailoa throwing like an elite quarterback. When Hill can't get separation from a defender, Tagovailoa tends to hold the ball too long and takes unnecessary hits.

Hill has looked good this offseason and has worked hard to mend the fences he damaged at the end of last season.

He isn't the only player returning. Achane has been out for a month dealing with a calf injury. McDaniel said that Achane would return to practice for the first time this week, and if there were no setbacks, he would start on Sunday against the Colts.

Miami needs Achane to remain healthy. Despite his potential return, Dolphins fans should expect a lighter load this week, with Jeff Wilson and Ollie Gordon getting more game reps. It makes sense to bring Achane back slowly.

Waller has yet to practice with the Dolphins, but that isn't stopping McDaniel from telling the media that he will play in Week 1. Many fans find this hard to believe, given the offseason Waller has had. Without taking reps in practices, how much of the system does he know to have an impact?

Chances are, Waller will get on the field, but on a snap count. Dolphins fans will likely see more of Julian Hill and Tanner Conner than they will of Waller.

