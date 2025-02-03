Dolphins' Mike McDaniel gets good news about a key assistant coach

The Miami Dolphins were expected to lose quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell to the Las Vegas Raiders. That might not happen now.

According to reports, the Raiders and Pete Carroll will be pulling former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly back out of college and into the NFL again. Kelly is being hired as the Raiders offensive coordinator.

Where does that leave Bevell? For now, in Miami, but that could change. Carroll has a good relationship with Bevell, and despite interviewing him for the offensive coordinator job, he could still try to pry him out of Miami and give him a job with his new team.

Looks like the Dolphins are in the clear for the potential of losing QBs coach Darrell Bevell to the Raiders’ OC job. https://t.co/BE2Pbs4Y1i — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 2, 2025

Darrell Bevell is more likely to remain with Dolphins as Raiders go in different direction

Bevell couldn't do much to make Skylar Thompson a good quarterback, and the merry-go-round of other backups didn't find success with the Dolphins either. We can blame that on the system. Bevell, however, has done a good job with Tua Tagovailoa.

Prior to Bevell coming, Tua's mechanics were off, and while he still doesn't have a good three-read mind, he is getting better with his decision-making, something Bevell has also worked with him on.

If Bevell remains with the Dolphins, it's a win for Mike McDaniel, who can't afford another coaching change. At some point, McDaniel will have a hard time replacing coaches if the Dolphins are not winning.

Miami got good news last week with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who appears likely to stay. The New Orleans Saints have informed him they will not make a decision until after the Super Bowl, indicating they want Kellen Moore, the Eagles' OC, to be their next head coach.

Miami did part ways with Wes Welker and replaced him with Robert Prince, who coached wide receivers in Dallas. They also replaced special teams coach Danny Crossman with Craig Aukerman.

