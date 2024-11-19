Dolphins' Mike McDaniel praised Zach Sieler in the most bizarre way imaginable
By Brian Miller
Here is a news bulletin: Zach Sieler is a darn good football player, and Mike McDaniel thinks pretty highly of him, too.
Following the Miami Dolphins' big win at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, McDaniel met with the press as he typically does and was asked about the defensive line and, specifically, the return of Sieler, who missed two games with a fractured orbital bone.
McDaniel started as any normal coach would, praising the ability of Sieler and Calais Campbell to read off each other, work together, and bring "juice" to the field. Then he went in another direction, and it has many fans laughing way too loud.
"He's like my binky, I would say. I don't like going game day without him," said McDaniel. "He's the guy when we pray together in the locker room that sits next to me every single week."
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel doesn't want to go into a game without Zach Sieler
Not quite sure I have ever heard a coach call a player his "binky" before, but I'm not sure there has ever been a coach quite like McDaniel, either. What I would love to see are the reactions of the other players in the locker room. Let's be honest, it doesn't take much to get the ribbing going on at this level of sports, and players can be playfully ruthless with stuff like this.
Clearly, McDaniel's praise of Sieler is quite impressive. The Dolphins' best defensive tackle was expected to take a step back this year with Christian Wilkins leaving in free agency, but that has not been the case. Whether it is Campbell, Benito Jones, or Da'Shawn Hand lining up next to him, Sieler has consistently played exceptionally well. He is getting into the backfield to disrupt and playing tougher at the point of attack to close the inside running lanes.
Fans may not have been thrilled to see Wilkins leave, but the addition of Campbell, who needs to be extended, has made that loss insignificant.