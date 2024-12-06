Dolphins' monthly award proves they got it right in 1 key area
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be looking at must-win games the rest of the season and there isn't a big chance of postseason honors heading their way, but for the month of November, at least one player was recognized.
Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders was awarded the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award. The honor was announced on Thursday.
On the season, Sanders has been perfect inside the 40, 3-of-5 between 40 and 49, and 7-of-9 outside of the 50, but he shined in November.
Sanders was perfect across the board in November. He scored 10-for-10 in field goal attempts, with three outside the 50. He was also perfect on extra points. Sanders has not missed a kick since mid-October when the Dolphins played the Colts.
Dolphins would already be eliminated from postseason contention had he missed in Week 1
Sanders was clutch in the opening week of the 2024 NFL season when he hit from 52 yards as time expired. Over the season, he has been reliable and will need to be perfect the rest of the year if the Dolphins are going to have a chance at running the table and keeping their slim playoff chances alive.
The Dolphins will play two road games in cold weather conditions over the next five weeks. They will wrap up their final two games of the year in Cleveland and against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Dolphins have not played well of late in games under 40 degrees, and while we can't be certain this early, typically, those two cities are colder than that in late December.
Miami has to beat the Jets first. New York will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, and while the Jets are not a good football team, anything can happen when these two teams play.