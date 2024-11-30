4 narratives the Dolphins failed to end in embarrassing loss to Packers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins lost another game, and this one may be the final nail in their 2024 season. Miami is still alive, but does anyone really think the season can fall their way now?
Entering the week, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said the Dolphins wanted to "kill narratives" that have surrounded the team the last few years.
The Dolphins still have a thin shot at making the postseason, but if we are being honest with ourselves, 2025 is their best chance to do something better than what they put on the field in 2024. The question is, can they "kill" these narratives next year?
Can they learn anything from them?
Dolphins didn't successfully put an end to these 'narratives' in Week 13
Dolphins are still an undisciplined football team
You can't win a football game when you keep giving referees a reason to throw yellow flags. On Thursday night, the Dolphins gave them more than enough reasons. The lack of discipline has been alarming most of the season, but when a game is as important as Week 13 is, you would expect the team to come out playing like it mattered. Instead, they made critical errors throughout.
Miami had 10 penalties in the contest.
Dolphins can't beat teams over .500
This season, the Dolphins are 5-2 against teams with a .500 record or worse, but 0-5 against teams with winning records. Miami lost games against Green Bay, Seattle, and Arizona and two against Buffalo.
If there is any good news for the Dolphins, they only play one more team with a winning record this season, the 7-5 Texans. That should work in their favor. They play the Jets twice, the 49ers, the Browns, and the Texans.
Houston is still over .500. Miami has not consistently beaten playoff-contending teams since Mike McDaniel became the head coach. The team simply doesn't show up to play against good opponents.
Dolphins can't win in cold-weather games
Another sub-40-degree game and another loss for the Dolphins. There are plenty of people who will remind fans the players are not all from the South and most are from northern states where playing in cold weather is normal, but for whatever reason, the Dolphins struggle when it gets cold. Tua, again, didn't win when he made it clear he was ready to "kill" this particular narrative. "Bring it on," he said.
Weather wasn't the problem. Everything else was.
Dolphins offensive line is better than what fans and media think
Chris Grier and McDaniel don't have a problem with the offensive line, but Miami was unable to move the ball on the ground Thursday night and was unable to protect Tua. The Packers' defense got consistent pressure and collapsed the Dolphins' pocket because their coverage was near perfect, and the Dolphins' offensive line was anything but.
Eventually, when you have a line playing above their talent level, it comes back to bite you. On Thursday, it bit them.
The real reason the Miami Dolphins are not a good football team and can kill the narratives?
Lack of discipline. Lack of preparation. Lack of quality depth at nearly every position. Poor special teams and poor coaching. Poor personnel decisions and, of course, poor tackling.