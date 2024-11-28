Dolphins players who should be worried about their jobs after Thanksgiving
By Brian Miller
After three consecutive wins, the Miami Dolphins are heading toward a potential playoff spot, but they must get through the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.
Miami has been clicking quite well in the last few weeks, and if you include the Buffalo Bills game, the offense has been on fire since Tua Tagovailoa's return. That doesn't mean players are safe.
If the Dolphins are going to make the playoffs, these three players may not be a big part of that push and could find themselves sitting on the sidelines watching someone else play in their place.
Jordan Poyer could begin to lose snaps
Mike McDaniel knows there is a problem with Jordan Poyer, but he isn't ready to give up on the veteran just yet. That might be the case now, but it may not last.
If Poyer continues to struggle, rookie Patrick McMorris would welcome the opportunity. The Dolphins activated the rookie from injured reserve this week, and they believe in his potential. Poyer's inconsistencies may open more opportunities.
Odell Beckham Jr. has seen much better days
There was a time when Odell Beckham Jr. only needed to touch a football to make a spectacular catch. Now, he has only brought in seven of 15 targets for the Dolphins. His routes are not run as well, and he is noticeably slower when making his cuts.
The Dolphins need to call plays directed to him, but at some point, they have to stop wasting those targets. River Cracraft and Malik Washington need more playing time, and both are more reliable now. With the season hanging on week-to-week wins, how much longer can Miami afford to keep OBJ happy?
Julian Hill remains the Achilles heel in the Dolphins' offense
Miami loves Julian Hill, and fans can't understand why. The best thing he did last week was drop a pass that was initially ruled a fumble. His consistency revolves around dropping passes, getting flagged, and wasting plays.
The Dolphins must target Durham Smythe when the ball isn't going to Jonnu Smith. Maybe get Hayden Rucci playing time instead. Hill's time has come and gone, and while the Dolphins can keep trying, he will eventually cost them the game they need to keep their season alive.