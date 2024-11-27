Dolphins make several roster moves ahead of Week 13 vs. Packers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have a short week heading into Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers, but their Tuesday turned out to be a lot busier than most would expect, as Miami made several moves ahead of their Thanksgiving game in Green Bay.
While Miami was making moves, former Dolphins LB Shaquille Barrett shocked them all by unretiring. Miami has not made comments with specifics about his future and likely won't address the situation prior to this week's game. That being said, there are plenty of other moves worth talking about.
Miami released safety Marcus Maye on Tuesday. They hope to bring him back if he clears waivers, and if he does, he will be added to the practice squad. Maye hasn't played poorly when given the chance, but he missed critical tackles against the Bills.
The Dolphins needed to make room as they brought back rookie Patrick McMorris off the injured reserve list. Miami thinks McMorris will be able to make an impact as a backup. Jordan Poyer has not been consistent this year, so this is something worth monitoring.
Along the offensive line, the Dolphins activated Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list. It is uncertain when they plan to have him on the field playing, but it has been reported that Miami will stick with Robert Jones as the starting guard. To make room for Wynn, the Dolphins released lineman Lester Cotton.
Miami Dolphins are playing musical chairs with their long snapper
Miami has decided that until Blake Ferguson is back on the field, they don't really need to keep a long snapper around. The Dolphins got all the work they needed from Tucker Addington, and after activating him off the practice squad, they have now released him. In his place comes Zach Triner, who will take his spot on the practice squad.
Triner will get called up from the practice unit for Thursday night's game against the Packers and will then head back to the practice squad and this will be repeated if necessary for the following two games.