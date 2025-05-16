Dolphins' most painfully obvious reunion just became impossible to ignore

With work still to be done, the Miami Dolphins could dip back into the free-agent pool to add a bit more NFL experience to one roster position.

Miami addressed the defensive tackle unit in the draft. They took Kenneth Grant in Round 1 before adding two linemen on Day 3 and another two players who went undrafted. Needless to say, Zach Sieler remains the only player on the roster with significant experience. The next in line is Benito Jones.

It wouldn't be smart to go into the season with the current makeup of the defensive tackle unit. Miami needs a bit more experience, and one player could provide the help it needs.

Raekwon Davis received the jubilation of Brian Flores when he was drafted, but his time with the Dolphins never reached the point many believed it would. After four years, Miami let him hit free agency before the 2024 season. He signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts but was released after the season.

Raekwon Davis would be a perfect addition to the Dolphins' defensive front-line rotation

Davis started 48 of 63 games with the Dolphins. He wouldn't join Miami to be a starter, but a rotational role would make a lot of sense. The Dolphins didn't see a need to bring him back last year; cost was a consideration.

With so much youth on the roster along the front of the defensive line and so much pressure being put on the three rookie draft picks, getting a player who is familiar with Sieler would be smart and productive.

The question is whether or not there were any internal issues that led to his departure or if the Dolphins simply didn't see him as a player they wanted. If it were money, that would be an easy fix a year later.

