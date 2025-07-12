Dolphins' most stable unit might decide how far they go in 2025

When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, one word is rarely used to describe even a single position: continuity.

It's something the Dolphins have struggled to accomplish.

There is, however, one position that has almost gone untouched: wide receiver. Miami added Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the roster to replace River Cracraft and Odell Beckham Jr., but overall, the unit maintains continuity.

Westbrook-Ikhine is coming off a nine-touchdown season with the Tennessee Titans and could quickly become Tua Tagovailoa's No. 3 wide receiver.

Despite uncertainty over his future, Tyreek Hill is set to return for another season alongside Jayden Waddle, ensuring the Dolphins retain one of the best receiving duos in the league.

Dolphins' wide receiver unit offers more continuity than any other position

Hill and Waddle are back for a third season as the top duo on offense, and expectations remain high.

The Dolphins will also hope to see more from second-year Malik Washington, who could earn an increased role after making an impressive start in his rookie season.

If Erik Ezukanma can get it together, he, too, could be in the mix for more playing time. There should be plenty of competition for snaps throughout training camp.

Having your top three at the position returning gives Mike McDaniel a solid core to build his offense around, and yes, he should be spending his offseason working on the playbook.

With Jonnu Smith gone, the Dolphins will need their wide receivers to take on more of Tua's targets.

It's because the Dolphins' wide receiver unit is so good that many believe they are the key to the team's success in 2025. Coupled with the return of De'Von Achane, a second season for Jaylen Wright, and a revamped offensive line, there is more hope for this season to look more similar to 2023 than 2024.

