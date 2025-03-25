Dolphins must make a key free-agent addition before it's too late

At some point, the Miami Dolphins have to add players to the secondary who will actually help the defense improve. There are still free agents available.

With teams beginning to focus more on the draft, several free agents will likely remain without a job until the end of April. The Dolphins may think patience is the way to go, but in reality, they have holes the draft alone won't fix.

Using free agency would take pressure off in the draft and prevent Chris Grier from chasing needs. By addressing those holes before the draft, he will have the luxury of taking players who can help the team immediately in other areas.

Two free agents stand out as potential additions to help rebuild the secondary.

Dolphins must target these two free agents before the 2025 NFL Draft

Justin Simmons, S

Justin Simmons is only a year removed from his second Pro Bowl appearance. The Dolphins have previously had rumored interest, and Simmons would have made an impact in Miami last season (more than Jordan Poyer). With Poyer still a free agent and Jevon Holland now with the New York Giants, Simmons remains a great option.

Miami is banking on Ashtyn Davis to step in while putting its money on a former late-round draft pick, Patrick McMorris, to take a leap forward. Signing Simmons would provide the Dolphins with an experienced starter and ease the pressure to find an upgrade in the draft. Simmons would eliminate the need to draft a safety in Round 1.

Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Asante Samuel Jr. is still available, which is a surprise. The former second-round draft pick is only 25 years old and has played well despite inconsistencies. The Dolphins need a corner to play opposite Jalen Ramsey.

It seems the Dolphins may believe Cam Smith or Storm Duck are ready to compete for the starting job. That's a mistake. Miami needs a quality secondary in the AFC East, considering the wide receiver talent in the division. Adding Samuel would eliminate the need to draft a cornerback early, giving Grier more flexibility.

