Dolphins must target one of these Day 2 offensive linemen to keep momentum going

While there is still a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball, the Miami Dolphins need to turn their attention to the offensive line.

Kenneth Grant was a nearly perfect draft selection for the Dolphins, but general manager Chris Grier now has to look inward and realize that his offensive line is still a work in progress.

After the season, Grier made reference to the fact the line has to be fixed. Most believed they would address the interior during free agency, but instead, they added James Daniels (coming off an Achilles injury) and Larry Borom (a rather inexperienced guard).

The return of Liam Eichenberg may have given the Dolphins a player who can play multiple positions, but he is one of the reasons the Dolphins needed to upgrade.

Not surprisingly, many offensive linemen came off the board Thursday night. This year's draft class isn't considered to be deep outside of Day 2, and that makes Grier's decision much more important as he enters the day with two selections: No. 48 overall in Round 2 and No. 98 in Round 3.

The Dolphins have several options at offensive line on Day 2

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Draft experts believe Tate Ratledge is a late-Day 2 selection, which puts him in range for the Dolphins in Round 3 when the compensatory selections begin. Miami has the second pick of that stage.

Ratledge isn't considered an immediate starter. However, he should compete out of the gate, and a little fine-tuning should have him ready for the season.

Marcus Mbow, Purdue

Marcus Mbow has a lot of upside potential, but he is going to need some more work. He's viewed as more of a mid-round pick, so the Dolphins may be able to wait until Day 3 to take him. That said, a run on Day 2 could move the needle on his draft stock.

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

A running joke on this site for decades is that the Dolphins love to push me into finding a way to remember how to spell tough names. Jonah Savaiinaea is this year's guy.

Drafting him would make a lot of sense. While he must get better in certain areas — his footwork needs to be better, and he needs to be more consistent in run-blocking — he should compete to start. If not by the start of the year, by midseason.

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

He is a tackle who should stay on the minds of Dolphins fans. While Ozzy Trapilo may not be a third-round selection, he could be on the Dolphins' radar in Round 4.