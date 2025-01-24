Dolphins named best landing spot for former Patriots quarterback in 2025

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier needs to find a suitable backup quarterback for Tua Tagovailoa. It is an absolute must, given the starter's injury history.

Currently, the Dolphins have no choice but to look for a backup. They allowed Skylar Thompson's practice squad contract to run out, and when that happened, he became a free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers have since signed him to their roster.

While most fans applauded the fact Thompson was no longer with the Dolphins, it leaves a hole that Grier and Mike McDaniel must figure out. Will they go with another Mike White/Tim Boyle type, or will they look for a quarterback who could actually step in and win games when Tua goes down?

The hot topic around the media circles will be the quarterback position, and Bleacher Report has taken a look at the top impending free-agent QBs and their best and worst landing spots.

Bleacher Report names Dolphins as best fit for free-agent QB Jacoby Brissett

B/R lists Miami as the best landing spot for former New England Patriots (and Dolphins) quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

"Tagovailoa's stint on injured reserve effectively sunk Miami's playoff chances in 2024. While Brissett can't replicate Tagovailoa's skill set, he could help Miami navigate a stretch without Tagovailoa better than it did with Skylar Thompson and Tim Boyle," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.

Brissett would return to the Dolphins for a second time. The veteran quarterback has spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing for the Patriots two different times, the Browns, Colts, Commanders, and the Dolphins in 2021.

RELATED: Mohamed Kamara and 3 other Dolphins breakout candidates in 2025

With Miami, Brissett was active for 11 games and started five, going 2-3. He threw five touchdowns and four interceptions.

While the Dolphins could do worse than Jacoby Brissett, they can also do better.

Brissett has 53 starts under his belt, but he is far from a reliable option. His overall record as a starter is 19-34. He is better coming into a game to finish it rather than to lead the team. Brissett can hold the fort down for a game, maybe two, but if the Dolphins need him for four weeks, they can pretty much write off their playoff chances.

Brissett might be Miami's best option. At this point in his career, there is value in his leadership, and he has always been well-liked in the locker room. He shouldn't be expensive, which is a point that can't be overlooked, given Miami's needs across the roster. Is Brissett ideal? No, but he isn't a bad choice either. Ultimately, Miami needs to keep Tagovailoa healthy.

More Dolphins News and Analysis