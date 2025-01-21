Dolphins need to bring back the perfect coach before it's too late

Stephen Ross has managed to bumble his way through executive and coaching hires, and it can often make Miami Dolphins fans sick when former coaches leave the organization and find success.

This has been the case watching Miami part with coaches like Zac Taylor, only to see him leave and eventually take the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. Former coordinator Lou Anarumo followed Taylor and was hired by the Indianapolis Colts this week to handle their defensive coordinator job. On Monday, the Chicago Bears hired former Dolphins coach Ben Johnson.

All the way back to Miami, passing on Todd Bowles and even Dan Campbell has made Dolphins fans bitter because, instead, they are spoon-fed Joe Philbin, Adam Gase, Brian Flores, and maybe even Mike McDaniel.

In 2019, the Dolphins interviewed Darren Rizzi, a high-energy coach the players related to and respected. Ross wanted more than an internal hire — a complete philosophical change within the organization.

Rizzi and the Dolphins "mutually" parted ways, but everyone knows Rizzi wanted out after the Dolphins decided to hire Brian Flores, and Flores was fine with being able to build his entire staff. The organization was heading toward change...just not the change he was hoping for.

Now, Rizzi is going to be a free agent once again, and Mike McDaniel would be smart to bring him back into the fold.

Dolphins would need to overcome competition to rehire Daren Rizzi

Rizzi is a candidate for head coach jobs in this cycle, so he may not be available for the Dolphins. If he doesn't land a head coach job, several teams could have interest in his services as a special teams coordinator. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ben Johnson hopes to hire Rizzi for that role in Chicago.

The Dolphins should, too.

Here is the issue that would keep Rizzi out of Miami. Why would he want to come back? McDaniel is heading into a season that could be his last, which means Ross may once again be looking for a head coach in 2026. Rizzi should be at the top of that interview list if McDaniel was fired, as would Anthony Weaver. For Ross, however, Rizzi wouldn't be the flashy hire he likes to make.

Gase and McDaniel were supposed to be offensive geniuses. Gase proved he is not, and McDaniel is close to doing the same. Flores was supposed to bring the "Patriot Way" to Miami.

Rizzi is not flashy, but he is going to be a head coach and could become a good one. Why? Like John Harbaugh in Baltimore, Rizzi isn't concerned about calling offensive plays or spending his work week designing a defensive game plan like Flores. In other words, he is the kind of coach who puts in a lot more work and holds his staff accountable to do their jobs.

Yes, Rizzi would be a good choice for McDaniel, but then again, would McDaniel be comfortable knowing he could have hired his replacement? Nah, Ross doesn't have that in him.

