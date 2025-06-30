Dolphins' next move after trading Jalen Ramsey is painfully obvious

Jonnu Smith didn't get his wish of landing a new contract with the Miami Dolphins. He got traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers instead as part of the Jalen Ramsey-Minkah Fitzpatrick deal. Both sides should be happy.

Smith's trade gets him another year on his contract, while the Dolphins get an extra draft pick to potentially move for another tight end. If reports are true, they are trying to do just that.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Dolphins have started making phone calls about acquiring a new tight end.

There are plenty of options for general manager Chris Grier to look at, and two players stand out as potentially golden additions if he can swing a deal.

Dolphins searching for a new tight end after blockbuster Jalen Ramsey-Jonnu Smith trade

The Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts has come up in trade rumors all offseason. Many mock drafts had the Dolphins taking him before the Falcons used the No. 4 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to select him.

In Atlanta, Pitts never came close to the level of pre-draft hype. While he did become one of the highest-drafted players at his position, his on-field work has left a lot to be desired.

It's unclear if the Falcons are honestly willing to move him, but if Grier can make it happen, it would give Pitts a new NFL life, Mike McDaniel a huge target in the passing game, and fans someone new to cheer for.

Pitts, however, isn't the only option on the table. The Dolphins could be making a call to Tom Brady. The Las Vegas Raiders struck gold with their selection of Brock Bowers, but his addition has now made former second-round pick Michael Mayer expendable.

Mayer would be a home-run addition for the Dolphins.

Like the Falcons, it is unclear if the Raiders would move the former top tight end prospect, but with Bowers clearly the No. 1 on the roster, the Raiders don't need to have another guy sitting on the bench when they can get draft capital in a trade.

Brady, a co-owner of the Raiders, does have input into the operations of the team, and to some degree, we have to assume the personnel as well on the field. Brady knows the value of having a top dual-threat TE room. Could that keep a trade off the table?

If the Dolphins are shopping for a new tight end, it will be interesting to see what Grier can cook up.

