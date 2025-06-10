Dolphins owe Jalen Ramsey nothing (maybe a fine) as he skips mandatory OTAs

The Miami Dolphins will start their final offseason practice sessions this week, and they are mandatory. One player is guaranteed not to be there.

While Zach Sieler sat out most of the voluntary workouts with the hopes of getting an extension, Jalen Ramsey has been away from the team since before the draft. He won't be at the sessions this week, as NFL Network reported.

For their part, the Dolphins don't expect him to be there. Ramsey and Mike McDaniel have seemingly reached a point of no return, and whatever beef has placed a wedge between them, it's not going to go away.

The Dolphins have the opportunity to fine Ramsey for missing this set of OTAs, but the question is will they? Honestly, they should.

Dolphins could send a clear message to other players by fining Jalen Ramsey for missing mandatory minicamp

The Dolphins haven't been the best at setting precedents that put the team first. They have given money to players that threaten to hold out (Xavien Howard) and give money to players for no reason (Tyreek Hill), and even some just to keep them happy, (Ramsey last season). How has that worked out for the organization?

Now, they have a chance to send a clear message that nobody is above the team. The thing kicker is Miami doesn't want Ramsey at camp any more than Ramsey does. Fining him could escalate the situation.

Ramsey's decision to skip OTAs isn't a big surprise. It's been known in Miami circles that he wasn't planning on being there. He doesn't go anywhere near the training facility, and McDaniel avoids the topic during his press conferences like the plague.

Hopefully, whatever problems exist between both sides are enough for the Dolphins to realize they need to change how they deal with players, and maybe stop chasing names for the sake of selling tickets.

Ramsey was a good trade at the time, but it wore out a lot quicker than anyone expected.