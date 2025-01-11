3 Dolphins players who need to be gone before the 2025 season begins

The Miami Dolphins were more than just eliminated in Week 18 against the New York Jets. They were embarrassed.

Miami looked unprepared and uninspired against its division rivals. The Tyreek Hill fireworks after the game were far more entertaining, and that is going to have a trickle-down effect on jobs and perhaps even the long-term future of the head coach beyond 2025.

No matter what happens, the Dolphins have several players who can't return in 2025 if they want a chance to have success. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel have big decisions to make, and that could include moving on from these players.

Dolphins must move on from these players in 2025 offseason

Liam Eichenberg, G

Grier finally admitted Miami needs to invest in the offensive line this offseason, and it should start with finding a replacement for Eichenberg. If Butch Barry can't fix what is wrong with him, no one can. Let Eichenberg go and try to rebuild his career somewhere else. He earned an awful PFF pass-blocking grade of 49.7, ranking 95th among 131 guards in the NFL.

Jevon Holland, S

Sorry, but if Grier gives Holland a new contract, he should be fired by Stephen Ross.

Holland was horrible in 2024 and does not deserve an extension in Miami. He deserves to start his career with another team, and when he does, I truly hope he thrives. In Miami, Holland was always on the verge of being great but never took that next step. The Dolphins have several problems with their roster, and overpaying Holland isn't going to fix what's wrong with this team.

Julian Hill, TE

No, Hill did not have a good game on Sunday, but as someone posted on social media platform X, you can say that every week. And it would be true. Missed blocks, bad penalties, and mediocre route running have been problematic for Hill since last season.

Whatever the Dolphins believe Hill can develop into is not coming to fruition. Despite starting 11 games and playing the second-most tight end snaps behind Jonnu Smith, Hill caught 12 passes for 100 yards while earning awful PFF grades below 52.0 for pass- and run-blocking.

