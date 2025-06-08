Dolphins quietly nailed this offseason move (and it's flying under the radar)

As the offseason got closer to the start of free agency, the Miami Dolphins had decisions to make with their roster. One of those has turned out to leave a lot of questions.

Kendall Fuller was supposed to be the answer on the boundary. Signed to a deal during the free agency period in 2024, Fuller dealt with injuries and poor play in his first and only season with the Dolphins. Miami released him in March and did not immediately replace him.

Most would agree that Storm Duck has looked better in OTAs than Cam Smith, but one 2025 offseason addition has looked a lot better than both of them. He doesn't play corner, but he is lining himself up to make an impact. That player is safety Ashyn Davis.

Ashtyn Davis looks like a solid signing the Dolphins

Davis has looked like an immediate playmaker. He has broken up passes, been in position to make big plays if these were full-go sessions, and more importantly, isn't making mental errors. The Dolphins need guys to step up in the secondary, and if that comes from a safety, so be it. Especially after longtime starter Jevon Holland signed with the Giants in free agency.

By the time Jalen Ramsey is traded, Miami's longest tenured corner will be Kader Kohou, who was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

While Artie Burns has been in the league longer, Kohou has the longest time as a member of the team. Kohou is going to be looked at for leadership, so it is nice to see Davis coming out strong to make an impression early. It should set a tone for training camp.

The Dolphins will still need to find at least one starting cornerback to replace Ramsey. There has been communication with Assante Samuel, Jr., as well as Rasul Douglas, but so far, nothing has progressed beyond talks. Miami is likely waiting for Ramsey to be traded before a decision on his replacement is made.

In the meantime, Davis' emergence is something to feel good about.