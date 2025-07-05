Dolphins reporter finally admits what Miami fans couldn’t bring themselves to say

Monday's blockbuster trade ended nearly three months of drama for one player, and one month of drama for another. It did not end the drama that is the Miami Dolphins.

Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith are no longer members of the team. Fans were quite vocal against the trade when it was announced, but it was a move Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel needed to make.

The Dolphins may have received a 2027 fifth-round pick in addition to Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they also got the Steelers to take on all of Ramsey's contract. That alone is impressive, but what is more important is that Miami got rid of a player who didn't want to be here.

Dave Hyde is one of the longest-tenured South Florida reporters in Miami. Following Monday's move, he criticized the Dolphins for making the trade that brought Ramsey to Miami. The truth is, Ramsey may have been great on the field sometimes, but he was also part of a much larger problem the team has been trying to shed this offseason.

"Got him for 3rd-round pick, spent $52M on him, (including re-doing already big contract), saw him fight with Fangio, contribute lightly to Sam Madison’s firing, fight with McDaniel, be constantly late (with Tyreek Hill) and be unable to trade him for anything bc of his contact. And got a season-and-half of play. Yep, disaster." Dave Hyde - VIA 'X'

Dolphins reporter says quiet part out loud about Jalen Ramsey's tenure

Hyde didn't say anything that isn't true.

If Ramsey was part of the issues in the locker room, Mike McDaniel's effort to change it was probably what sparked the head-butting between the two. Ramsey has been a distraction at seemingly every stop he has made in the NFL. The biggest surprise is that he actually managed to get a raise in this trade from the Steelers.

It won't take much to get Hill out of the Dolphins organization. He is on thin ice as it is and the only thing keeping him around is his relationship with Tua, the fact McDaniel likes him, and more importantly, his contract. Fortunately, his contract flips for Miami in 2026.

The Dolphins can save over $30 million regardless of whether they release Hill before or after June 1. They will only eat $12 to $15 million, depending on the designation. What Hyde said carries weight in terms of Hill. If he doesn't get his act together, he will be gone a year from now, if not before then.

It's all relative at this point. If Miami doesn't find success by mid-season, Hill will be on the block at the trade deadline.