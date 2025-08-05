Dolphins rival suddenly in a full-blown training camp nightmare

So far, Miami Dolphins training camp has had a lot to like. Amid several lingering questions, fans have seen plenty of good.

And, although there is a portion of the fan base that might feel like this team is a long shot away from competing with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, there is now at least a little reason for fans of the latter to worry. Starting running back James Cook decided to show up to his most recent training camp practice in streeth clothes.

"Business," Cook responded when asked why he wasn't participating.

Yikes. I suppose that means the contract standoff may have reached new levels between Buffalo and Cook. At the very least, this makes for excellent rival fodder. Dolphins fans could start bracing for a different-looking back field in Buffalo if things continue to go south.

The Dolphins defense might have to prepare for a Ray Davis-led back field in Buffalo

As a rookie last year, Bills running back Ray Davis had his two best games against the AFC East. Although, it wasn't at the expense of the Dolphins.

His best game came in a close win over the New York Jets. Davis ran for 97 yards on 20 carries and also caught three passes for 55 yards. He was a focal point that day for the Buffalo offense.

Then, in the Bills' regular season finale against the New England Patriots, Davis ran 15 times for 64 yards.

While it's still only the beginning of August, these are the kinds of things coaching staffs have to prepare for when it comes to a division rival they're going to play twice a year. This is where defensive training camp battles and installs can become even more important.

Cook is the more versatile back who is also shiftier and quicker, so if the Bills don't have him for some reason, their offense is going to have to pivot a little.

Obviously, Davis showed an ability to catch the ball, which is good for the Bills. But, the Dolphins will have to worry less about breakaway speed if Davis is out there instead, and that's a positive.

More Dolphins News and Analysis