Quinn Ewers' impressive camp comes with a caveat Dolphins fans can't ignore

When the Miami Dolphins selected Quinn Ewers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many considered it a win-win situation. So far, the Dolphins are winning.

Through two weeks of camp, Ewers, once projected as an early-to-mid-round selection, has looked accurate and sharp with his throws. Yes, he has thrown some interceptions, and the consistency needs work, but most non-polished rookie quarterbacks do. Heck, even the best QBs in the league throw INTs in camp. That's the point of practice.

Ewers might be showing his potential, but there are more than a few fans and media who will point out one stark reality: the Dolphins' cornerback situation isn't great.

Dolphins hope Quinn Ewers' early camp success is real and not a product of the team's poor secondary

Miami has been beaten down by injuries and bad decisions. The Artie Burns injury was bad luck. Kader Kohou is a different story, and sadly, he isn't the only one. Miami continues to ride a Merry-go-Round.

Forced to add Jack Jones to play boundary, the former New England Patriot has looked sharp at times, but another player, Mike Hilton, reportedly is still behind Cornell Armstrong at nickel. The Dolphins' unit isn't simply about new faces in the starting roles; they are all new to the team, except Storm Duck, who enters his second season after going undrafted in 2024.

The depletion of the Dolphins' secondary is a good reason to keep the excitement tempered with Ewers. Miami fans are all too familiar with getting excited over a backup. Skylar Thompson was all the rage during his first couple of camps.

If there is a reason to look at Ewers with more optimism, he reportedly has looked better than Zach Wilson throughout camp. Wilson has been erratic as well, but you would expect more from a veteran, especially one the Dolphins are going to rely on to run the offense should Tua Tagovailoa go down again with injury.

Ewers needs to keep doing what he is doing. Regardless of who the reps in practice are against, continuity and consistency are developmental tools that will serve him well, and it's not a bad thing to keep the confidence level up.

